By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20 The city of Oakland,
engaged in a heated battle with federal authorities over the
fate of a large medical marijuana dispensary, argued in court on
Thursday that Washington was ignoring science by cracking down
on medical pot.
The city, in a novel lawsuit seeking to block U.S. Officials
from forcing the dispensary to close, says the federal
government's own scientists have found medical benefits for pot
and have secured a U.S. patent for use of the drug, even as
prosecutors have targeted medical cannabis dispensaries.
"In the (federal) government's world, there is no science,"
Cedric Chao, who represents Oakland in the case pro bono, told
the judge on Thursday.
The legal fight before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria-Elena
James centers on Harborside Health Center, an Oakland outfit
that bills itself as the world's largest medical marijuana
dispensary and was featured in the Discovery Channel television
series "Weed Wars."
The legal tussle comes amid a growing federal-state battle
over marijuana that intensified when states in the U.S. West and
Northeast liberalized medical pot laws in recent years, setting
the stage for voters in Colorado and Washington in November to
approve legalizing recreational use of the drug as well.
The federal government, which holds that medical marijuana
is illegal and that the drug is liable to be abused, in July
initiated civil forfeiture actions against landlords of
Harborside for the center's two properties, in an effort to
force the operation to close.
Oakland's lawsuit, filed in October, seeks an injunction to
halt federal prosecutors' efforts to shutter Harborside, which
will generate an estimated $1.4 million in sales tax revenues
for the city this year. It has been rare for any municipality to
challenge the federal government over crackdowns on medical pot.
FEDS VS FEDS?
Chao criticized the federal government's classification of
marijuana as an illegal drug without medicinal value.
In court papers filed earlier this month, he cited a 2003
cannabis-related patent obtained by the federal government. He
argued the government's own scientists "continuously discover
new benefits" for medical pot and that it has "sought exclusive
ownership rights to cannabis compounds."
That calls into question the government's efforts to bar
groups such as Harborside from selling the drug, he said.
But Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Arvon Perteet argued
that federal law takes precedence over the state's 1996
voter-approved measure allowing medical marijuana, and that the
federal government is within its authority to target Harborside.
"They can sell popcorn there, candy," Perteet told the
judge. "They cannot use the property for any illegal purposes."
Judge James promised to decide as "quickly as possible"
whether to allow Harborside to continue to operate while she
considers Oakland's challenge to the federal crackdown. The
operation says it has 100,000 patients.
Eighteen states, including California and the District of
Columbia allow medical marijuana.
In response to Colorado and Washington state's moves to
legalize recreational use of the drug, President Barack Obama
last week told ABC News that federal authorities have more
important priorities than targeting recreational marijuana users
in those two states, given limited federal resources.
