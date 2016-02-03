* Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna loses appeal
* Funds not always immune from US securities fraud claims
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Foreign sovereign wealth funds
are not automatically immune from U.S. lawsuits claiming that
they defrauded investors into buying securities in the United
States by making misleading statements outside the country, the
federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the funds are not
shielded by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act from securities
fraud claims over alleged misrepresentations that cause a
"direct effect" in the United States.
Wednesday's 3-0 decision is a victory for U.S. investors who
sought to hold Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna JSC fund liable for
misstatements about bonds sold by BTA Bank, in which it held a
75 percent stake, that later went into default.
It may also make it easier for U.S. investors to pursue some
claims over alleged foreign fraud, despite a series of recent
rulings limiting the reach of domestic laws.
Lawyers for the Kazakh fund and the plaintiffs did not
respond to requests for comment or had no immediate comment.
The plaintiffs, including investment funds as well as
individuals in Florida and Illinois, had bought subordinated BTA
notes issued through a 2010 debt restructuring.
They claimed that the Kazakh fund later siphoned hundreds of
millions of dollars of interest payments from BTA, despite
having promised in an offering memorandum for the notes that
such payments would not be made until the notes were paid off.
The plaintiffs also said Samruk-Kazyna later falsely assured
in the last few months before BTA's January 2012 default that
the bank would remain viable. Instead, BTA underwent a second
restructuring, and the Kazakh fund took a 97 percent stake.
In a 42-page decision, Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston
said there was enough evidence to show that Samruk-Kazyna
expected U.S. investors to buy BTA's notes, and that their
losses stemmed from the alleged misstatements.
Livingston said the case resembled product liability
litigation where courts have consistently found that the "direct
effect" requirement is satisfied when plaintiffs suffer injuries
in the United States from products made elsewhere.
"If the locus of a (securities fraud) claim is the place
where the plaintiff suffers economic loss from reliance on the
defendant's misrepresentations," Livingston wrote, "then it
follows that in a securities fraud case, an FSIA direct effect
may be felt where the plaintiff suffers such loss."
Wednesday's decision upheld a March 2014 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan. The case now returns
to his court.
The case is Atlantica Holdings Inc et al v. Sovereign Wealth
Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
14-917.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)