By Joshua Schneyer and M.B. Pell
July 15 Some influential U.S. senators are
urging a federal agency to take action to ensure more children
are tested for lead poisoning, citing a Reuters investigation
that found millions are missing required lead tests, leaving
some vulnerable to lifelong health effects.
In a three-page letter to be sent on Friday, U.S. senators
including Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Deborah
Stabenow of Michigan, all Democrats, called on the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to re-evaluate its lead
screening policy for millions of Medicaid-eligible children.
The senators want CMS to improve U.S. blood lead testing
rates they called "dismal," and to ensure all state Medicaid
programs comply with testing rules and provide treatment for
children with elevated blood lead levels. Medicaid is a U.S.
government program that provides health care for low-income and
disabled people.
The letter, provided to Reuters by Brown's office, cites a
June Reuters investigation (reut.rs/1YgbjCX) detailing
how millions of U.S. children are falling through the cracks of
early childhood lead testing requirements. Though Medicaid has
long required children in the program to receive blood lead
tests at ages one and two, Reuters obtained data from nearly a
dozen states showing that only 41 percent of Medicaid-eligible
children were tested as required in 2014.
Those shortfalls left some children vulnerable to prolonged
and preventable lead exposure, which can stunt their cognitive
development and cause permanent mental and physical ailments.
Concerns about childhood lead exposure have grown sharply
after children in Flint, Michigan were poisoned by lead-tainted
drinking water starting in 2014. Across the country, more than
500,000 U.S. children have elevated lead levels, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another exposure risk is old lead paint in millions of homes
built before 1978. In Cleveland, Ohio, for instance, 13.7
percent of children tested had elevated levels of lead in their
blood, Reuters found.
"Children in Ohio are being poisoned by their own homes,"
Senator Brown said on Thursday. "To protect our children, we
need better coordination between federal and state health
agencies and Medicaid physicians."
Experts cited several factors for the gaps: some doctors do
not order the tests or are unaware of Medicaid and state rules;
children miss appointments or parents do not follow up on test
referrals; and Medicaid and health departments do little to
enforce testing. The testing guidelines are often confusing, and
federal and state data on lead testing contain gaps.
In the letter, the lawmakers urge CMS to take steps to get
more children tested and to review and update its lead screening
protocols, and help guide state Medicaid administrators to make
sure all at-risk children get screened.
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer and M.B. Pell; Editing by Ronnie
Greene and Bill Rigby)