WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday banned Americans from doing business with three
Lebanese-Venezuelans and a Lebanese man it accused of helping to
launder drug money to the benefit of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah
militant group.
It also designated one Colombian-Lebanese man, Ali Mohamad
Saleh, as a global terrorist for his involvement with Hezbollah
fund-raising. The action freezes any assets Saleh may have in
the United States and also bars Americans from doing business
with him.
The Treasury Department identified the three men with dual
Lebanese-Venezuelan citizenship as Abbas Hussein Harb, Ali
Houssein Harb and Kassem Mohamad Saleh. The Lebanese citizen is
Ibrahim Chibli.
The Treasury Department said the group of men involved with
money laundering were linked to Lebanese drug kingpin Ayman
Joumaa, who was indicted in December by a U.S. federal grand
jury in Virginia on charges of aiding Mexican drug cartels.
In a statement, Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen
described Joumaa's network as "a sophisticated multi-national
money laundering ring, which launders the proceeds of drug
trafficking for the benefit of criminals and the terrorist group
Hezbollah."
Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Muslim political party and guerrilla
group that remains powerful in Lebanon and receives funding from
Iran. Hezbollah has supported long-time ally Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and is listed as a terrorist group by the United
States.
The Treasury Department said Harb and Chibli conspired with
others to help ship millions of dollars in narcotics and, using
a Colombia- and Venezuela-based organization, laundered money
through the Lebanese financial sector.
It said Americans were now banned from doing any business
with the four men under the terms of the Foreign Narcotics
Kingpin Designation Act.
