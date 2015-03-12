(Recasts with investigation closed)
March 11 An Alabama agency has closed an
investigation into whether Harper Lee, the 88-year-old author of
"To Kill a Mockingbird," was manipulated into the publication of
a second novel after she made clear she wanted it in print, a
state official said on Thursday.
The Alabama Securities Commission opened its investigation
after an unspecified complaint of elder abuse, first reported by
the New York Times, tied to the upcoming publication of "Go Set
a Watchman."
"We made a determination that Ms. Lee, based on our
interview with her, was aware that her book was going to be
published," said Joseph Borg, who heads the commission. "She
wanted it to be published. She made it quite clear she did."
Borg said the commission looked into the case at the request
of the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which is charged
with protecting against elder abuse.
Lee's attorney, Tonja Carter, has dismissed publicly aired
concerns, including from actress Mia Farrow and writer Madeleine
Davies, about whether Lee was pressured into agreeing to have
the book published.
"She is alive and kicking and happy as hell with the
reactions of 'Watchman,'" Carter said in a statement.
"Go Set a Watchman" was written before "To Kill a
Mockingbird," which won a Pulitzer Prize after its 1960
publication, sold more than 30 million copies and was adapted
into an Academy Award-winning film.
The new book, scheduled to be published on July 14, features
lawyer Atticus Finch 20 years after the action of "To Kill a
Mockingbird," as his adult daughter, Scout, returns to visit him
in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama.
