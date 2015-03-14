March 14 The literary agent for Harper Lee said
he was surprised someone had told Alabama authorities that the
88-year-old author might be the victim of elder abuse and
manipulated into the publication of her second novel.
In a statement issued Friday through publisher
HarperCollins, agent Andrew Nurnberg said Lee was delighted
about the publication of "Go Set a Watchman" scheduled for July,
55 years after her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird."
"I was surprised to hear that someone had, anonymously,
approached the authorities in Alabama to suggest that Harper Lee
was being subjected to 'elder abuse,'" the statement read.
"Having spent quality time with her over the last couple of
years, I can categorically state that she is in full possession
of her mental faculties," Nurnberg said.
On Thursday, the Alabama Securities Commission said it had
closed its investigation into an unspecified complaint of elder
abuse, first reported by The New York Times, tied to the
publication of Lee's second novel.
"We made a determination that Ms. Lee, based on our
interview with her, was aware that her book was going to be
published," said Joseph Borg, who heads the commission. "She
wanted it to be published. She made it quite clear she did."
Nurnberg said the reclusive Lee, who has not spoken to the
press in more than 50 years, "was surprised when the manuscript,
which she had presumed long lost, was found last August.
"She is both delighted and enthused that it will now be
published," his statement said.
"Go Set a Watchman" was written before "To Kill a
Mockingbird," which won a Pulitzer Prize after its 1960
publication. The novel sold more than 30 million copies and was
adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.
The new book features lawyer Atticus Finch 20 years after
the action of "To Kill a Mockingbird," as his adult daughter,
Scout, returns to visit him in the fictional town of Maycomb,
Alabama.
