NEW YORK Feb 3 Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Harper Lee will publish her second novel more than 50 years
after the release of her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird," her
publisher said on Tuesday.
"Go Set a Watchman," which was written in the 1950s and
features characters from "To Kill a Mockingbird," is scheduled
to be published on July 14 by Harper Publishers.
"It features the character known as Scout as an adult woman
and I thought it a pretty decent effort," Lee said in a
statement. "I am humbled and amazed that this will now be
published after all these years."
"To Kill a Mockingbird," the story of race and growing up in
Alabama in the 1930s, was published shortly after the dawn of
the U.S. civil rights movement and became required reading in
many American schools.
