NEW YORK Feb 3 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Harper Lee will publish her second novel more than 50 years after the release of her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird," her publisher said on Tuesday.

"Go Set a Watchman," which was written in the 1950s and features characters from "To Kill a Mockingbird," is scheduled to be published on July 14 by Harper Publishers.

"It features the character known as Scout as an adult woman and I thought it a pretty decent effort," Lee said in a statement. "I am humbled and amazed that this will now be published after all these years."

"To Kill a Mockingbird," the story of race and growing up in Alabama in the 1930s, was published shortly after the dawn of the U.S. civil rights movement and became required reading in many American schools. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)