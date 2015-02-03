(Adds quotes from literary experts)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Feb 3 Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Harper Lee will publish her second novel more than 50 years
after the release of her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird," her
publisher said on Tuesday.
"Go Set a Watchman," which is set in the 1950s and features
lead characters from "To Kill a Mockingbird" some 20 years
older, is scheduled to be published on July 14 by publisher
Harper. The book was actually written in the 1950s, before "To
Kill a Mockingbird," and Lee, 88, thought it had been lost.
"It features the character known as Scout as an adult woman
and I thought it a pretty decent effort," Lee said in a
statement issued by Harper. "My editor, who was taken by the
flashbacks to Scout's childhood, persuaded me to write a novel
from the point of view of the young Scout. I was a first-time
writer so I did as I was told."
In "Go Set a Watchman," Scout returns from New York to visit
her father, Atticus, in the fictional town of Maycomb, where she
struggles with personal and political issues and tries to
understand her father's view toward society as well as her own
conflicted feelings about her hometown.
Lee thought the text of the book had been lost and was
surprised when her attorney, Tonja Carter, unearthed it.
"To Kill a Mockingbird," the story of race and growing up in
Alabama in the 1930s, was based loosely on Lee's own
experiences. It was published in 1960 just as the U.S. civil
rights movement was gaining momentum and became required reading
in many American schools.
The book, which has sold an estimated 30 million copies, has
resonated with readers across cultural lines.
"It's important for the issues that it raised about gender
and race differences," said Thadious Davis, a University of
Pennsylvania professor of English who specializes in
African-American and Southern literature.
American novelist biographer Charles Shields said that "To
Kill a Mockingbird" found success in part because "it poses the
fundamental question of how do I get along with people who are
different from me?"
Shields said he first came across references to "Go Set a
Watchman" while reading early correspondence between Lee and her
literary agent while researching his acclaimed biography about
Lee.
Shields said the recent death of sister Alice Lee, a lawyer
who was seen as the manager of Harper Lee's career, may have
eased the way for the second novel to be published.
