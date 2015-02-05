NEW YORK Feb 5 The 88-year-old author of "To
Kill a Mockingbird" is "happy as hell" with the reactions to her
decision to publish a second novel, her lawyer said on Thursday
in answer to concerns about the reclusive author's mental and
physical state.
Publisher Harper said on Tuesday that Harper Lee would
release the novel "Go Set a Watchman," written in the 1950s and
featuring lead characters from her 1960 first novel "To Kill a
Mockingbird," which had for 55 years been a classic without an
encore.
A statement from Lee's attorney, Tonja Carter, followed
publicly aired concerns, including from actress Mia Farrow and
writer Madeleine Davies, about whether Lee was pressured into
agreeing to have the book published.
"She is alive and kicking and happy as hell with the
reactions of 'Watchman,'" Carter said in the statement.
Lee, who spent much of her life alternating between New York
and her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, has been in an
assisted-living facility after a suffering a stroke and has
failing vision and hearing.
Her sister, Alice, who was Lee's longtime attorney, died in
November.
"Go Set a Watchman" was written before "To Kill a
Mockingbird," which won the Pulitzer Prize and went on to sell
more than 30 million copies.
Although written first, "Go Set a Watchman," features lawyer
Atticus Finch 20 years later as his adult daughter, Scout,
returns to visit him in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama.
It is scheduled to be published July 14.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney)