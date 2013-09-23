(Repeats story released earlier on Sept. 23 with no changes.)
* Chamber of Commerce taking cases to state, federal courts
* Smelly dispute in South Carolina shows new reach
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
has long used a small team of lawyers on the U.S. Supreme Court,
seeing the top court as a key battleground for business
interests.
Now the Chamber's lawyers are increasingly looking beyond
Washington D.C. by taking on more cases that might never reach
the Supreme Court, but can affect business over wide swaths of
the nation.
So far this year, the trade group's growing litigation arm
has taken part in 84 cases, mostly by filing friend-of-the-court
briefs, but also by launching direct challenges to government
regulations. At the same point last year, the group had been
involved in 63 cases and in 2011 it was 58.
The expansion can be traced mainly to actions in state
courts and federal appeals courts, an analysis of the Chamber's
court filings shows.
"Most cases in this country are not resolved by the U.S.
Supreme Court," said Rachel Brand, a senior lawyer with the
Chamber's litigation group, the National Chamber Litigation
Center. "If you really want to expand your influence you have to
be in other courts. A lot of law is made by state courts in
particular."
Take a dispute over nasty odors in South Carolina, for
example.
The Chamber filed a friend-of-the-court brief in March,
arguing that a landfill operator should not have to pay certain
damages to nearby residents for the irritating or offensive
odors the facility produced.
In August, the court issued a ruling in line with what the
Chambers was seeking, which will likely lead to a reduction in
the $2.3 million jury verdict against operator Lee County
Landfill LLC.
"The view of the Chamber was certainly embodied in the
decision," Gary Poliakoff, one of the resident's lawyers, said
in an interview.
Moreover, the ruling has implications beyond the landfill
case because it "reduces damages available to citizens" in
similar disputes, he added.
Poliakoff is not the only Chamber adversary to acknowledge
its effectiveness.
Doug Kendall, president of the Constitutional Accountability
Center, which opposes the Chamber on issues, including campaign
finance, said groups like his would need to respond if the
Chamber expands its influence beyond the high court.
"You can't help but notice how successful the National
Chamber Litigation Center has been before the Supreme Court,"
Kendall said. "It certainly requires organizations that support
appropriate regulations of businesses and the free market system
to take notice and respond appropriately."
NATIONAL SCOPE
State appeals courts play a key role in interpreting state
law, and the 13 federal circuit courts of appeal set precedents
that lower courts must follow, sometimes for decades, unless the
Supreme Court intervenes. The Supreme Court hears less than one
percent of the petitions that are filed.
The litigation center has shown a willingness to participate
in cases throughout the country. This year, it has filed briefs
in cases before the high courts in Texas, Minnesota and
Tennessee.
It has filed six friend-of-the-court briefs in the
California Supreme Court this year, compared with five such
briefs for all of 2012, and three in New York's highest court,
the Court of Appeals, compared with none in 2012.
Typically, the Chamber takes on precedent-setting cases to
oppose government regulation and class actions suits, which it
believes drive up the cost of business
In one high-profile example, the Chamber joined other
business groups to challenge New York City's partial ban on
large soda drinks and other sugary beverages. In July, the New
York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, upheld a lower court
ruling that invalidated the ban.
The Chamber also seeks to make it easier for companies to do
business. Recently it filed in a Minnesota Supreme Court case
between hard-disk drive manufacturers Western Digital Corp
and Seagate Technology LLC. Taking no stand on the
substance of the litigation, the Chamber, which generally favors
arbitration over costly litigation, said that, if the court did
not reverse the lower court ruling, it would, "diminish the
attractiveness of arbitration as an alternative to litigation."
KEY ROLE
Friend-of-the-court briefs filed by prominent groups such as
the Chamber can help influence outcomes by fleshing out broader
legal issues and making it clear to judges what the implications
of a particular ruling would be in future cases.
Andrew Pincus, a lawyer with the Mayer Brown firm, who has
filed briefs on behalf of the Chamber, said that simply showing
up helps since, "their presence informs the court that this case
has important implications for the business community."
The not-for-profit Chamber's membership includes thousands
of businesses ranging from mom and pop shops to Fortune 500
companies. Its 2011 revenue was just over $147 million,
according to the most recent available tax filing. The Chamber's
litigation center, which is run as an affiliate, had revenue of
just over $4 million, according to its 2011 tax filing. The
litigation center is funded by the Chamber and by individual
donors, a spokeswoman said.
Recently, the Chamber's legal team grew to six lawyers.
Brand and Kate Comerford Todd, both veterans of the George W.
Bush administration, joined in 2011 and now run the day-to-day
operations.
The pace of Supreme Court work has picked up even as the
chamber has expanded outside of Washington. This year, it has
already filed briefs in 28 cases, one less than in all of 2012.
Overall, the Chamber has filed briefs on the winning side in 74
out of 105 cases since 2006, according to an analysis by the
left-leaning Constitutional Accountability Center.
One of the new cases marks another development for the
Chamber's litigation center. It is the first time it has
directly represented a company, rather than filing a
friend-of-the-court brief or representing the Chamber, in a
Supreme Court case.
The justices will decide whether appointments President
Barack Obama made to the National Labor Relations Board were
invalid. A ruling in favor of the litigation center's client,
Noel Canning Corp, would knock out hundreds of labor relations
board decisions and require them to be reconsidered. The Chamber
says the labor board's decisions were invalid because some of
its members were improperly appointed
For the Constitutional Accountability Center's Kendall, the
Chamber's role in the case is a further sign of its aggressive
legal strategy. By attacking the Obama appointments, the Chamber
is "striking at the heart of the regulatory state," he added.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller, Amy
Stevens, Peter Henderson and Andre Grenon)