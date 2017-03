WASHINGTON, July 26 A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a legal challenge by Texas and Wyoming to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to implement greenhouse gas regulations.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, split 2-1, said that the states did not have standing to sue, while rejecting related claims made by industry groups. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Vicki Allen)