NEW YORK, Sept 4 The National Rifle Association
said on Wednesday it supports a lawsuit brought by civil rights
groups to strike down the U.S. government's broad telephone
surveillance program, citing potential violations of gun owners'
privacy rights.
In a brief backing the American Civil Liberties Union's
lawsuit against senior U.S. government officials, the NRA said
the collection of vast communications threatens privacy and
could allow the government to create a registry of gun owners.
Civil rights groups filed the lawsuit earlier this year
after documents leaked by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden revealed a massive government program
to collect and store phone and Internet records from major
telecommunications companies.
The surveillance potentially provides "the government not
only with the means of identifying members and others who
communicate with the NRA," the brief said, "but also with the
means of identifying gun owners without their knowledge or
consent."
The NSA referred questions to the U.S. Justice Department,
which declined to comment.
U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper
declassified some details of the program, acknowledging it
existed, after news stories from Snowden's leaks appeared in the
Guardian of Britain and the Washington Post.
The ACLU said it welcomed the support from the NRA in its
suit against Clapper and other officials filed in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York.
"Americans from across the political spectrum value
individual privacy," said Jameel Jaffer, one of the ACLU lawyers
on the suit. "The philosophical roots may differ, but I think
that is a widely shared American value."
Jaffer also pointed to another supportive brief filed on
Wednesday by Representative James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin,
one of the authors of the 2001 Patriot Act that has been cited
as part of the rationale behind the NSA's program.
"The defendants attempt to justify their practice of
collecting the records of every telephone call made to or from
the United States, including purely domestic calls, by claiming
that Congress intended to authorize precisely such a program,"
said Sensenbrenner's brief. "But Congress intended no such
thing."
President Barack Obama has defended the sweeping government
surveillance but has also said he welcomed public debate on the
balance between privacy and security.
The ACLU is asking the court to immediately halt the NSA's
vast tracking program of telephone calls, declare the program
illegal, and order the government to purge all databases of the
call records.
The case is American Civil Liberties Union et al v. Clapper
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
1:13-cv-03994.
