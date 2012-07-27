(Corrects company name to Philip Morris USA in first paragraph,
not Philip Morris International Inc)
WASHINGTON, July 27 A federal appeals court on
Friday upheld a ruling banning tobacco company Philip Morris
USA, a unit of Altria Group Inc, from making false or
deceptive statements about cigarettes.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
upheld a 2009 injunction banning the company, which sells
Marlboro and other cigarettes, from making misleading statements
or implying health benefits.
The court had previously upheld injunctions placed under the
Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, but the
cigarette company brought a new challenge after Congress passed
the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act in 2009.
Philip Morris said the newest act, which increased
restrictions on the actions of cigarette companies, made the
injunctions redundant.
But the company's history of non-compliance led the
three-judge panel to agree with a lower court that there is no
assumption Philip Morris will comply with the new law.
This is the thirteenth year of litigation between Philip
Morris and U.S. government.
The case is United States of America et al. v. Philip Morris
USA Inc. Number 11-5146.
(Reporting by Drew Singer; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)