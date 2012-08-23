* Chapman has come up for parole every two years since 2000
* Lennon's killer remains in maximum-security facility
(Adds comment from Ono lawyer, conjugal visits restored)
NEW YORK Aug 23 The man who shot and killed
former Beatle John Lennon 32 years ago, Mark David Chapman, was
denied parole for a seventh time, New York State's Department of
Corrections said on Thursday.
Chapman, 57, is serving a prison sentence of 20 years to
life for shooting Lennon four times in the back outside the
musician's New York City apartment building on Dec. 8, 1980. He
pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Chapman has come up for parole every two years since 2000
and has been turned down each time.
"Despite your positive efforts while incarcerated, your
release at this time would greatly undermine respect for the law
and tend to trivialize the tragic loss of life which you caused
as a result of this heinous, unprovoked, violent, cold and
calculated crime," parole board member Sally Thompson wrote to
Chapman, the department said in a statement.
A parole board hearing on Chapman was held earlier this week
at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in
Alden, New York, where he is being held, the department said.
Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, remained steadfast in her
objection to parole for her husband's killer, who she has said
in the past posed a risk to her, Lennon's two sons, the public
and himself.
"Mrs. Lennon's position remains consistent with the prior
letters," said Ono's attorney, Jonas Herbsman, in an e-mail to
Reuters.
In a 2000 letter to the parole board, Ono said Chapman's
release would be a betrayal of justice and encourage others who
feel inclined to murder celebrities to gain attention.
"If it is at all possible, I would like us not to create a
situation which may bring further madness and tragedy to the
world," she wrote.
Herbsman said Ono would not be commenting on the 2012 parole
board's decision.
Chapman was transferred in May to Wende from Attica
Correctional Facility, the maximum-security penitentiary in
Attica, New York, where he had been held for 31 years.
A corrections spokesman said at the time Chapman was placed
in protective custody at Wende, but the reason was not made
public. Wende is in western New York, east of Buffalo.
CONJUGAL VISITS RESTORED
Chapman learned on Monday that he had been re-approved for
the prison system's family reunion program, allowing him visits
from his wife and stepfather, a spokesman for the corrections
department said.
Under the program, Chapman will be able to spend 48 hours
with his relatives in a trailer within the prison at least once
a year, although he is allowed to apply for additional visits.
The trailer has a lounge, a kitchenette and two or more
bedrooms, and there are no cameras or guards inside.
"We regard the family reunion program as a management tool
that encourages good behavior by inmates under our custody as
well as keeping them connected to their families while they're
in prison," said Peter Cutler, the spokesman for the state's
Department of Corrections.
"Many studies have proved that by staying connected to their
families inmates have a far better chance of returning to the
community successfully," Cutler said.
Chapman was previously approved for the program, but had to
reapply after transferring from Attica to Wende, Cutler said.
The corrections department said it does not make public the
reasons for inmates being transferred.
Normally, Chapman is housed in his own cell in the prison's
protective custody unit, where he sees only other inmates within
the unit, Cutler said.
