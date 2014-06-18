JERUSALEM, June 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Wednesday Iran's economy remained in a state of
distress due to sanctions over its nuclear programme and that
any temporary relief the country has been granted was outweighed
by losses in oil sales.
"Iran is losing a significant amount in oil sales alone from
the sanctions that remain in place, more than the value of the
temporary relief," Lew said in a speech in Jerusalem.
"As we approach the last month of the agreed upon period for
negotiations, Iran's economy remains in a state of distress that
brought the government to the negotiating table in the first
place," he said.
