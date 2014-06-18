(Adds more Lew comments on Iran, Iraq, U.S. economy)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said Iran's economy remained in a state of distress due to
sanctions over its nuclear programme and that the United States
would not rush into making a bad deal to prevent Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Lew said that the temporary and reversible sanctions relief
have been limited.
"Iran is losing a significant amount in oil sales alone from
the sanctions that remain in place, more than the value of the
temporary relief," Lew said in a speech in Jerusalem to the
U.S.-Israel Joint Economic Development Group on Wednesday.
"As we approach the last month of the agreed upon period for
negotiations, Iran's economy remains in a state of distress that
brought the government to the negotiating table in the first
place," he said.
Such sustained pressure gives the United States the
opportunity to pursue a negotiated agreement with Iran, in
conjunction with its P5+1 partners, that will assure the
international community that Iran's nuclear program is entirely
peaceful, Lew said.
"We will take the time to do this right, and we will not
rush into a bad deal," he said. "No deal is better than a bad
deal."
Iran and six world powers re-launched talks on Tuesday to
try to salvage a deal on its nuclear activity by a July
deadline, striving to prevent a long-time standoff from
descending into a wider Middle East war.
Israel has been concerned that the powers have not done
enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Israel also has voiced concern about the prospect of its
closest ally, the United States, cooperating with what it
considers its deadliest foe, Iran, to stave off a sectarian
break-up of Iraq.
Lew said the United States was concerned about the "grave
situation" in Iraq.
"As the president (Barack Obama) makes a decision on next
steps, let me be clear that this is not primarily a military
challenge," he said, noting the United States has steadily
increased security assistance to the Iraqi government over the
past year.
"While it is evident that Iraq needs significantly more help
to break the momentum of extremist groups and bolster the
capabilities of Iraqi security forces, there is no military
solution that will solve Iraq's problems.
Any action the United States takes would have to be done in
conjunction with a serious and sincere effort by Iraqi leaders
to govern in a non-sectarian manner, promote stability and unity
among a diverse population, build and invest in the capacity of
security forces, and address the legitimate grievances of Sunni,
Kurd, and Shia communities, Lew said.
Lew also expressed optimism about the U.S. economic
recovery, which is in its fifth year.
"After a harsh winter that restrained growth in the first
quarter, we are still expecting the underlying strength of the
economy that was evident last year to result in a strong second
half of this year, and economic data over the past three months
supports that optimism," he said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Ari
Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra and Robert Birsel)