NEW YORK, Sept 15 Tanya Walker had lung cancer
and was coughing up blood, but she says her emergency room
doctor kept asking about her genitals.
"It seemed like they weren't going to treat me unless I told
them what genitals I had," Walker, a 53-year-old transgender
woman, activist and advocate, said about her 2013 experience in
a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in New York. "I
felt cornered."
She experienced a stigma shared by many transgender people.
The same rejection they confront at home and in society can
often await them in the doctor's office, where many report being
harassed, ridiculed or even assaulted.
Transgender issues have soared into the U.S. public
consciousness since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that
same-sex marriage was a constitutional right. With that final
item on the gay and lesbian agenda fulfilled, gender minorities
turned their attention to unrealized transgender civil rights.
Society is gradually learning the basics of gender identity,
but the medical profession has been slow to adapt, according to
leaders in transgender medicine, transgender advocates and
patients.
About 30 percent of transgender patients report delaying or
not seeking care due to discrimination, according to a report
published in the June edition of the journal Medical Care. One
in four say they were denied equal treatment in healthcare
settings.
Walker said the doctor who was distracted by her sex organs
misdiagnosed her lung ailment as tuberculosis. He gave her
antibiotics and sent her home. Three months later she discovered
she had lung cancer, Walker said, though she is now cancer-free.
Some doctors acknowledge their profession is woefully out of
date.
"We have a lot to apologize for in the medical community.
Our treatment of transgender people has been abhorrent," said
Dr. Aron Janssen, founder and director of the gender and
sexuality service at New York University Langone Medical Center.
"The medical world is very far behind. It is a conservative
organization. Things are slow to move," said Janssen, who only
takes new patients who are transgender.
Transgender people, who by a UCLA Williams Institute
estimate account for 0.6 percent of the population, or 1.4
million Americans, face acute medical needs. They have higher
rates of preventable disease, substance abuse, suicide attempts
and mental health issues than the general population.
Transgender patients whose healthcare providers were
uneducated on transgender issues were four times more likely to
delay needed care, according to the June report in Medical Care
by Kim Jaffee and Deirdre Shires of Detroit's Wayne State
University and Daphna Stroumsa of Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital.
Simply by asking questions, doctors who lack knowledge on
transgender issues "can unwittingly create an atmosphere of
disapproval for transgender patients," their research found.
Transgender patients say they are routinely "misgendered"
and referred to by their birth names and gender, even if their
identity documents have been legally changed.
Jay Kallio, 61, a transgender man, had a lump in his breast
checked out in 2008. He said his main doctor, who he declined to
identify, never called back with the results of a biopsy and he
only discovered he had aggressive breast cancer when a
radiologist happened to check up on him weeks later.
Kallio did eventually speak to the primary doctor.
"He immediately said, 'I have a problem with your
transgender status.' He said, 'I don't even know what to call
you,'" Kallio said.
POCKETS OF PROGRESS
The picture is not universally grim for transgender
patients, who say medical professionals have become more adept
in recent years, especially at large medical centers in big
cities.
New York's Mount Sinai Health System culturally trains all
employees at its seven hospitals who have any contact with
transgender patients and in March opened the Center for
Transgender Medicine and Surgery, offering integrated care.
"Compared to where we were when I started trans work in the
early '90s, we have made tremendous progress," said Dr. Barbara
Warren, director for LGBT programs and policies for Mount Sinai.
Even so, nearly 42 percent of transgender men reported
verbal harassment, physical assault or denial of equal treatment
in a doctor's office or hospital, according to a separate report
issued last year by Shires and Jaffee.
Their research was a secondary analysis of a 2011 survey by
the National Center for Transgender Equality and the National
Gay and Lesbian Task Force. That survey of 6,450 transgender and
gender non-conforming people found 19 percent were refused
medical care and 2 percent said they were victims of violence in
a doctor's office.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has since 2014
offered specialized transgender training for its medical staff,
including an online course taken by 4,800 employees, a
seven-month training course, and a service that makes
transgender health experts available to providers for
consultations.
"I'm very proud of what we have been able to achieve and
compared to the civilian world," said Jillian Shipherd, the
Veterans Health Administration official who oversees training on
transgender health.
Shipherd said she could not comment on Walker's case for
privacy reasons, but did say, "I am very sorry to hear that was
Tanya's experience."
Most medical schools are failing to prepare their students,
according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of the
American Medical Association. The median time dedicated to
teaching LGBT-related content was five hours, and experts say
most of that is for gay and lesbian issues, bypassing
transgender health completely.
The Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville,
Tennessee, is an exception, requiring three courses on LGBT
health in its curriculum.
The medical center, which treats about 250 transgender
patients, has created the Transbuddy Patient Navigator program
that assigns every transgender patient a helper to navigate the
healthcare system. The hospital also has a 24-hour transgender
hotline.
"It takes a lot to get through the stress of coming out as a
transgender person. There are tremendous behavioral health
needs," said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of LGBT health at the
center and a professor at the medical school.
Private insurers are also at the vanguard, changing
record-keeping systems so that, for example, a transgender man
who has legally changed his identity documents but is still
capable of getting pregnant will not be denied obstetrics and
gynecology care.
"Right now we have three transgender men who are pregnant
and they are going through ob-gyn care," said Mount Sinai's
Warren. "They're all insured by companies that completely
understand. ... It's a work in progress."
