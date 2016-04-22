CHICAGO, April 22 The conservative American
Family Association is urging its members to boycott Target Corp
for the retailer's decision to allow transgender
employees and customers to use bathrooms that correspond with
their gender identity.
The group accused Target of exposing women and girls to
voyeurs and sexual predators with its restroom and dressing room
policy, and said it had gathered 172,494 signatures on a boycott
petition by mid-morning on Friday.
Target's policy "means a man can simply say he feels like a
woman today and enter the women's restroom ... this is exactly
how sexual predators get access to their victims," AFA said on
its website.
Earlier this week, Minneapolis-based Target became the first
big retailer to weigh in on the bathroom policy issue, which is
at the center of a heated national debate pitting social
conservatives against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
people and their supporters.
The retailer said on Friday it stood by that policy.
"As a company that firmly stands behind what it means to
offer our team an inclusive place to work - and our guests an
inclusive place to shop - we continue to believe that this is
the right thing for Target," company spokeswoman Molly Snyder
said.
Last month, North Carolina became the first U.S. state to
require transgender people to use restrooms and changing rooms
in schools and other public facilities that match their sex at
birth rather than their gender identity.
Companies including PayPal Holdings and Deutsche
Bank have halted projects in North Carolina over the
issue and urged the state to repeal the legislation.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)