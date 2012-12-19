WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. mortgage finance giants
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may have suffered
more than $3 billion in losses due to manipulation of the
benchmark interest rate known as Libor, according to an internal
memo by a federal watchdog.
The estimate was provided in a memo obtained by Reuters that
was sent to Freddie and Fannie's regulator, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, by its inspector general. The watchdog urged the
regulator to consider whether or not the losses warranted a
lawsuit against the banks that set Libor.
"We conducted a preliminary analysis of potential
Libor-related losses at Fannie and Freddie and shared that with
FHFA, recommending that they conduct a thorough review of the
issue," a spokeswoman for the inspector general's office said
when asked about the memo.
Dozens of U.S. and European banks are under scrutiny for
allegedly rigging Libor, which has an impact on borrowing costs
throughout the global economy. Libor is intended to measure the
rate at which banks lend to one another and is used as a
benchmark to set borrowing costs on financial instruments,
including derivatives and mortgages.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the finding of the
inspector general earlier on Wednesday.