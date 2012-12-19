WASHINGTON Dec 19 The regulator of U.S.
mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
on Wednesday said it had "not substantiated" any Libor
related losses at either of the two companies.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may have lost more than $3
billion in losses due to manipulation of the benchmark interest
rate known as Libor, according to an internal memo by a federal
watchdog, and obtained by Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
An spokeswoman for the regulator, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, said the regulator "has not substantiated any
particular LIBOR related losses for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,"
and said the agency continues to "evaluate issues associated
with Libor."