BOSTON Oct 17 Librarians in Rhode Island are
showing off their tattoos in a new calendar designed to counter
stereotypes about their profession and promote libraries as 21st
century community hubs rather than mere book repositories.
The Rhode Island Library Association will publish the 2014
calendar, "Tattooed Librarians of the Ocean State," next month
in an effort to change "outdated notions" about libraries and
librarians, Jenifer Bond, the group's president, said on
Thursday.
"We're not just book repositories," she said.
While books continue to be a mainstay, libraries also have
become community centers that offer various services, access to
technology and opportunities for career development and personal
enrichment, she said.
The association hopes the calendar will also call attention
to "how fun and rewarding the profession is," said Bond, 39, a
reference librarian at Bryant University who does not have any
tattoos.
The calendar features photos of 12 librarians from across
the state, including 10 women and two men, displaying their
tattoos along with books. Their tattoos include a dragonfly,
ruby slippers emblazoned on an ankle, a ship's helm and anchor,
and a book.
It was inspired by similar calendars produced by librarians
in other states, including Massachusetts.
The group has received advance orders for hundreds of the
calendars from customers in countries as far away as Australia,
Finland, Germany, New Zealand and Singapore, Bond said.
"I thought only family and friends would be interested, not
people in Australia," said. "I'm just really grateful."
Large numbers of children and older people tend to use
libraries but not as many people in their 20s and 30s, even
though libraries have plenty to offer them, said Emily Grace
Mehrer, a spokeswoman for the group and a reference librarian at
AskRI.org, a state reference service. She said the calendar
"kind of goes along with targeting that audience."
"I never thought it would take off this way," said Mehrer,
25, who has 14 tattoos, including one on her forearm with the
line "Teach Your Children," from the song made famous by Crosby,
Stills, Nash & Young. "I just want everyone talking about
libraries."
