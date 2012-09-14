WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Leaders in Egypt, Libya,
Yemen and Tunisia, which have all seen attacks on U.S.
diplomatic missions this week, must do all they can to restore
calm and reject "the tyranny of a mob," U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said on Friday.
"This has been a difficult week," Clinton said as she spoke
at a ceremony to mark the return of the remains of four
Americans killed in an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi,
Libya on Tuesday.
"We've seen the heavy assault on our post in Benghazi that
took the lives of those brave men. We've seen rage and violence
directed at America embassies over an awful Internet video that
we had nothing to do with, she added, standing in front of the
flag-draped caskets of the four men.
"It is hard for the American people to make sense of that
because it is senseless and it is totally unacceptable," she
added, echoing comments earlier this week in which she said
there was no justification for responding with violence to the
video, which she has called "disgusting and reprehensible."
Clips of the video posted on the Internet portray the
Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer, homosexual and child abuser.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous. Caricatures or other characterizations deemed
insulting in the past have provoked protests and drawn
condemnations from officials, preachers, ordinary Muslims and
many Christians in the Middle East.
"The people of Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Tunisia did not trade
the tyranny of a dictator for the tyranny of a mob," Clinton
said at the ceremony attended by U.S. President Barack Obama.
"Reasonable people and responsible leaders in these
countries need to do everything they can to restore security and
hold accountable those behind these violent acts," she said.