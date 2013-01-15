WASHINGTON Jan 14 After a month's delay for
health reasons, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will
testify before a congressional committee on Jan. 23 to answer
questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic post in
Benghazi, Libya.
Clinton was originally due to appear before the committee on
Dec. 20 but had to cancel after she suffered a concussion when
she fainted due to dehydration. Doctors later found she had a
blood clot in her head and hospitalized her for several days.
Lawmakers want to question Clinton about the attack that
killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans on Sept. 11 last year, and ask about the adequacy of
security in foreign posts.
Republican Representative Ed Royce, chair of the House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he wants Clinton
to explain why the attack was not better anticipated and what
failures or deficiencies need to be corrected to properly
protect U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities.
"It is important to learn all we can about what happened in
Benghazi because at the end of the day, it could happen again.
After all, al-Qaeda plans attacks over and over again," Royce
said in a statement.
The attack in Benghazi, the first to kill a U.S. ambassador
in the line of duty since 1979, resulted in sharp criticism of
the State Department. An independent inquiry last month found
widespread failures in both security planning and internal
management in the department. The State Department's top
security officer resigned from his post and three other
employees were relieved of their duties.
The controversy also cost Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to
the United Nations, her chance to succeed Clinton as secretary
of state.
Republicans in Congress harshly criticized Rice for her
comments on several television talk shows in which she said the
attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi appeared to be the
result of a spontaneous demonstration rather than a planned
assault.
Even though Clinton publicly accepted overall responsibility
for Benghazi and the safety and security of U.S. diplomats
overseas, Rice eventually withdrew her name from consideration
for the top diplomatic job.