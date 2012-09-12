U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at the State Department in Washington September 12, 2012, on the deaths of U.S. embassy staff in Benghazi. Gunmen attacked and set fire to the U.S. consulate in Libya, killing ambassador Christopher Stevens and three... REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned on Wednesday an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya as the work of a "small and savage group" but said U.S.-Libyan ties would not suffer.

"I ask myself, how could this happen? How could this happen in a country we helped liberate, in a city we helped save from destruction?" Clinton said. "This question reflects just how complicated and, at times, how confounding the world can be."

"But we must be clear-eyed even in our grief. This was an attack by a small and savage group, not the people or government of Libya," she added in a brief appearance.

Clinton said a free and stable Libya was in U.S. interests and that ties between the two countries would not be a "casualty" of the attack.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott)