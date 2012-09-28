* Unclear "if any group or person exercised overall command"
* Information-gathering process "imprecise" and "evolving"
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The top U.S. intelligence
authority issued an unusual public statement on Friday declaring
it now believed the Sept. 11 attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi, Libya, was a "deliberate and organized
terrorist attack."
The statement by the office of Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper acknowledged that it represented a
change in the U.S. intelligence assessment of how and why the
attack happened. During the attack on two U.S. government
compounds in the eastern Libyan city, four U.S. personnel,
including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were killed.
Shawn Turner, spokesman for Clapper's office, said that in
the immediate aftermath of the attack, U.S. agencies came to the
view that the Benghazi attack had begun spontaneously after
protests at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo against a short film made
in California lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.
Turner said that as U.S. intelligence subsequently learned
more about the attack, "we revised our initial assessment to
reflect new information indicating that it was a deliberate and
organized terrorist attack carried out by extremists."
He said it remained "unclear" if any individual or specific
group commanded the attack. U.S. agencies nonetheless believe
t h at some of the militants involved in the attack were "linked
to groups affiliated with, or sympathetic to al-Qaida."
In an apparent reference to a series of contradictory
statements by some top Obama administration officials, Turner
said intelligence agencies' "initial assessment" had been passed
on "to Executive Branch officials and members of Congress, who
used that information to discuss the attack publicly and provide
updates as they became available."
One U.S. official familiar with the background to the
shifting intelligence assessments said the process of figuring
out from scraps of intelligence who perpetrated an event like
the Benghazi attack was "imprecise" and "evolving."
Debate over whether militant groups planned the assault or
whether the violence resulted from protests against the film
insulting Islam has become U.S. election-year fodder. Republican
lawmakers have demanded answers about the incident from the
Obama administration.
Within hours of the attacks ending, some government sources
in Washington were already acknowledging they might well have
been planned and organized in advance, and that members of two
militant factions, Ansar al Shariah and al Qaeda's North
Africa-based affiliate, known as al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb, may have been involved.
But top administration officials later made public
statements that contradicted that assessment.
SHIFTING ASSESSMENTS
On Sept. 14, three days after the attacks, President Barack
Obama's press secretary, Jay Carney, said the United States had
no evidence the Benghazi attack was planned.
Two days later, Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations, said preliminary information suggested the
attacks were not premeditated and were protests against the
anti-Muslim film that provoked demonstrations in Egypt.
On Sept. 19, Carney echoed Rice, saying, "Our belief based
on the information we had was that it was the video that caused
the unrest in Cairo and the video that - and the unrest in Cairo
that helped - that precipitated some of the unrest in Benghazi
and elsewhere."
A day later, on Sept. 19, Carney was still insisting, "Based
on the information that we had at the time and have to this day,
we do not have evidence that it was premeditated."
But that same day, one key administration official moved
back toward the assessment that the Benghazi assaults had been
organized and intentional.
At a congressional hearing, Matthew Olsen, director of the
National Counterterrorism Center, part of the National
Intelligence Director's office, labeled the assaults a
"terrorist attack on our embassy" and said the United States was
examining information that people involved in the attack had
connections to al Qaeda or its North African affiliate.
By the next day, Carney was asserting it was "self-evident
that what happened in Benghazi was a terrorist attack."
In his statement on Friday, Turner said that while U.S.
intelligence agencies now believed the Benghazi attacks were
well organized and deliberate, with some involvement of people
connected to militant factions, it was not clear if "any group
or person exercised overall command and control of the attack,
and if extremist group leaders directed their members to
participate."