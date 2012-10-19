By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
on the Senate Intelligence Committee are questioning why U.S.
spy agencies and government spokesmen initially played down
suspected al Qaeda links to the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S.
mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Immediately after the Benghazi attacks, spy agencies
produced conflicting reports on who was behind them, U.S.
officials said. Most said extremists with possible al Qaeda ties
were involved. But a few reports, which the Obama administration
emphasized in public statements, said the attacks could have
been spontaneous protests against a U.S.-made anti-Muslim video.
Ultimately, the office of Director of National Intelligence,
the top U.S. intelligence authority, declared that the events
were a "deliberate and organized terrorist attack" carried out
by "extremists" affiliated with or sympathetic to al Qaeda.
On Thursday, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the California
Democrat who leads the intelligence committee, said both
intelligence and security problems may have played a role in the
attacks, which killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans.
"There's no question but that it was a terrorist attack,
there is no question but that the security was inadequate and I
think that there is no question that we need to work on our
intelligence," Feinstein told KCBS-TV.
When asked why the U.S. government initially played down the
role of Islamic militants, she said: "I think what happened was
the director of intelligence, who is a very good individual, put
out some speaking points on the initial intelligence assessment.
I think that was possibly a mistake."
The committee's Republican vice chairman, Sen. Saxby
Chambliss of Georgia, questioned whether administration
officials deliberately omitted possible references to al Qaeda
involvement in talking points about the Benghazi attacks.
"Talking points distributed by the administration are nearly
identical to intelligence assessments within hours of the
attack, except in one important way: the intelligence judgment
that the attackers had ties to al-Qa'ida was excluded from the
public points," Chambliss said in a statement on Friday.
"The administration omitted the known links to al-Qa'ida at
almost every opportunity ... Whether this was an intentional
effort by the administration to downplay the role of terrorist
groups, especially al-Qa'ida, is one of the many issues the
Senate Intelligence Committee must examine," Chambliss said.
The Benghazi attacks followed protests earlier that day at
the U.S. Embassy in Cairo that had erupted over a short Internet
video lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.
The CIA summarized the intelligence for public consumption
in a Sept. 15 document circulated to U.S. policymakers and
members of Congress.
The language in the public summary was virtually identical
to language in a classified intelligence report circulated on
Sept. 12, according to multiple U.S. government sources familiar
with the matter. The secret document, however, reported that the
extremists in question had possible links to "al Qaeda" - a
point the unclassified document omitted.
Tommy Vietor, a White House spokesman, said both assessments
were prepared by the intelligence community and referred
questions to them.
Even though they had access to a stream of classified
reports alleging possible al Qaeda links, administration
officials, most notably Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations, played up the analysis that the attack may have
been spontaneous, played down the role of extremists, and
avoided altogether mentioning a possible al Qaeda connection.
Some witnesses to the Benghazi violence who spoke to
journalists say the attacks were prompted by the U.S.-made video
and the attackers included Islamic extremists.