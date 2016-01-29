WASHINGTON The United States strongly supports efforts to diplomatically resolve political issues in Libya as part of its strategy towards Islamic State, the White House said on Friday.

In a briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States is concerned about security in Libya and mindful of the risk Islamic State poses to areas of political chaos.

"We're going to confront (Islamic State) and continue to confront it in the way that we have now for many months," he said.

