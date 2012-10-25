* US-Couldn't put forces in harm's way without more info
* Benghazi has been a contentious issue in presidential race
* US Senate intelligence panel to hold Libya attack hearings
By Phil Stewart and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 The Pentagon defended its
decision not to deploy forces to Benghazi, Libya, as soon as the
U.S. mission came under attack on Sept. 11th, saying it would
have been irresponsible to put forces in harm's way without
better information.
President Barack Obama's response to the attacks in Libya
has been a contentious issue in the hard-fought U.S.
presidential race, with Republican opponents raising questions
about his administration's truthfulness and competence.
Obama supporters have in turn accused Republicans of making
unfounded accusations in an effort to score political points
from the death of a U.S. ambassador and the three others killed
in the Benghazi attack.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican John
Boehner, asked in a letter to Obama on Thursday about whether
military options and assets were offered "during and in the
immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack."
"Can you explain what options were presented to you or your
staff, and why it appears assets were not allowed to be
pre-positioned, let alone utilized?" B oehner asked.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told Pentagon reporters that
U.S. forces were on a heightened state of alert already because
of the 11th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, a ttacks on New
York and Washington by al Qaeda.
But he said there simply wasn't enough information to
responsibly deploy forces to Libya at the time of the attack.
"You don't deploy forces into harm's way without knowing
what's going on, without having some real-time information about
what's taking place," Panetta said.
Lacking that information, Panetta said he, General Martin
Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff,
and General Carter Ham, head of the U.S. military's Africa
Command, felt they couldn't "put forces at risk in that
situation."
"This happened within a few hours and it was really over
before, you know, we had the opportunity to really know what was
happening," Panetta said.
In the aftermath of the attack, Panetta reminded reporters
that the Pentagon deployed a Marine fleet anti-terrorist
security team to Tripoli and had Navy ships off the coast.
"And we were prepared to respond to any contingency. And
certainly had forces in place to do that," he said.
The administration initially attributed the violence to
protests over an anti-Islam film and said it was not
premeditated. Obama and other officials have since said the
incident was a deliberate terrorist attack.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has attributed the
shifting explanation to "the fog of war."
A State Department email made public this week showed that
two hours after the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission
compound in Benghazi, the Department's Operations Center advised
officials at various U.S. agencies that a militant group called
Ansar al-Sharia had claimed credit on Twitter and Facebook for
the attacks.
U.S. officials, including Clinton, on Wednesday said that
such Internet postings did not constitute hard evidence of who
was responsible for the attacks.
The State Department has set up an independent review board
to investigate the background and response to the attacks.
The U.S. Senate intelligence committee on Thursday said it
will hold hearings in November - after the Nov. 6 presidential
election - on security and intelligence issues raised by the
Sept. 11 attack in Libya.