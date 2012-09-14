* White House: No indication Benghazi attack 'preplanned'
* Other officials say attackers were organized, well-armed
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A spokesman for President
Barack Obama said on Friday officials had no evidence the attack
that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya was pre-planned, an
assertion which added to confusion over the incident.
Immediately after the attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, on Tuesday night, U.S. officials, speaking on
condition of anonymity, were quoted widely in the media saying
they believed the attack was well-planned and organized.
On Friday, however, President Barack Obama's press
secretary, Jay Carney, offered a different version of events.
"We do not at this moment have information to suggest or to tell
you that would indicate that any of this unrest was preplanned,"
Carney told a press briefing.
The confusion over what the U.S. government knows about the
attack was compounded by statements on Friday by a leading U.S.
senator. Following a briefing by U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta, Carl Levin, the Democrat who chairs the Senate Armed
Services Committee, told journalists he understood the attack
was planned and premeditated.
Another U.S. official said: "Everything I have seen says
this was a highly armed, organized attack. Not a mob reacting to
the movie. Whether it was planned or not is another question."
While some of the key facts remain unclear, if it is
ultimately determined the attack was planned in advance, that
could prove embarrassing to Obama, who is fending off attacks
from Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on his handling
of escalating anti-American violence in the Middle East.
U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans were killed in the violence.
Officials of some agencies directly involved in
investigating the Benghazi attack said that, because the FBI has
launched a full-scale inquiry, they have been forbidden from
publicly commenting on what is being learned.
However, U.S. officials familiar with the incident said the
White House assertion that it has no information indicating the
violence was planned, while arguably true in a limited context,
simplifies what the U.S. government knows.
HEAVY WEAPONRY USED
The sources, who asked for anonymity when discussing
sensitive information, said that based on information currently
available, most other government officials believe there was at
least some planning and organization behind the Benghazi attack.
Apart from anything else, the sources noted, heavy weaponry,
including rocket-propelled grenades and mortars, allegedly was
used by militants during the course of the attack. Deployment of
such weaponry almost certainly would have required some advance
organization or planning.
One of the sources said that accumulating evidence suggests
that organized militants, with some modicum of planning, may
well have taken advantage of what started out as a spontaneous
mob demonstration protesting a short film, made in California,
which lampooned the Prophet Mohammed.
At the same time, he said, hard evidence so far is lacking
that the planning behind the attack began long in advance of the
mob demonstration.
A senior administration official with access to the most
up-to-date intelligence defended Carney's account.
"The currently available information suggests that the
demonstrations in Benghazi were spontaneous, inspired by
protests at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, and evolved into the
assault against the consulate," said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The official said there was no indication at this point that
the Benghazi attack was pre-meditated well in advance, but that
there are plenty of weapons in public hands and militants were
mixed in among the mobs.
"We do know that Islamic extremists participated in some of
the demonstrations but not necessarily one group with top-down
control," the official said.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, some experts
advanced the theory that Libyan militants tied to Al Qaeda began
planning some time ago to attack the consulate on the
anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on New York and
Washington D.C.
A related theory is that militants pre-planned the attack to
follow the release of a video in which Ayman al-Zawahiri, the
leader of what remains of Al Qaeda's core group, condemned the
killing of one of his Libyan deputies in a U.S. drone attack and
called for retaliation.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday that although an
Arabic satellite-TV talk show aired parts of the anti-Islamic
film last Saturday, the broadcast did not prompt a major upgrade
in security precautions.
Two U.S. officials said on Friday that after becoming aware
of the broadcast, Washington did send some kind of low-key but
"specific" advisory about it to U.S. diplomatic posts. But the
message was not so alarming as to lead to a major upgrade in
security for a possible emergency.
Asked on Friday whether the U.S. had any advance
intelligence about a possible attack, Carney insisted: "We were
not aware of any actionable intelligence indicating that an
attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi was planned or imminent."