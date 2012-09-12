WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Security personnel were separated from the U.S. ambassador to Libya during the attack in which he was killed, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, describing a chaotic scene of smoke, gunfire and confusion as the American consulate in Benghazi came under attack.

The officials, describing their preliminary understanding of the incident, said the attack began at roughly 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, information technology specialist Sean Smith and one security officer trapped under fire in the burning consulate building.

"They became separated from each other due to the heavy dark smoke while they were trying to evacuate the burning building," one senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The security officer made it outside, and returned with help to search for the missing U.S. diplomatic personnel.

"At that time, they found Sean. He was already dead. And they pulled him from the building. They were unable, however, to locate Chris (Stevens), before they were driven from the building, due to the heavy fire and smoke and the continuing small arms fire," the official said.

During the next several hours, U.S. and Libyan security forces exchanged repeated gunfire with the attackers, who they identified as Libyan extremists.

Eventually they were able to secure the consulate complex, but the fate of the 52-year-old ambassador remained unclear.

"At some point in all of this, and frankly we do not know when, we believe that Ambassador Stevens got out of the building and was taken to a hospital in Benghazi. We do not have any information on what his condition was at that time," the official said.

Stevens' body was later returned to U.S. custody at Benghazi airport, where it was evacuated along with the rest of the personnel to Tripoli, the U.S. official said.