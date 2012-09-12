By Andrew Quinn and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Security personnel were
separated from the U.S. ambassador to Libya during the attack in
which he was killed, U.S. officials said on Wednesday,
describing a chaotic scene of smoke, gunfire and confusion as
the American consulate in Benghazi came under assault.
The officials said the attack began at roughly 10 p.m. local
time on Tuesday, with U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens,
information technology specialist Sean Smith and one security
officer trapped under fire in the burning consulate building.
"They became separated from each other due to the heavy dark
smoke while they were trying to evacuate the burning building,"
one senior official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity
and stressed that it was a preliminary version of events.
The security officer made it outside, and returned with help
to search for the missing U.S. diplomatic personnel.
"At that time, they found Sean. He was already dead. And
they pulled him from the building. They were unable, however, to
locate Chris (Stevens), before they were driven from the
building, due to the heavy fire and smoke and the continuing
small arms fire," the official said.
During the next several hours, U.S. and Libyan security
forces exchanged repeated gunfire with the attackers, whom they
identified as Libyan extremists.
The description of events at the consulate, while
preliminary, appeared to raise questions about security
preparations and procedures.
A second U.S. official said there were no U.S. military
personnel at the mission in Benghazi at the time of the attack.
Questioned about the consulate's security, the officials
said the consulate compound was guarded by both Libyan security
and a "robust" force of U.S. security officers, and that a
regular security review before the anniversary of the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks had recently been completed.
"And at that point, there was no information and there were
no threat streams to indicate that we were insufficiently
postured," the first U.S. official said.
U.S. and Libyan security forces eventually were able to
secure the consulate complex, and shepherd several dozen
consular staff to a nearby safe haven. But the fate of the
52-year-old ambassador remained unclear.
"At some point in all of this, and frankly we do not know
when, we believe that Ambassador Stevens got out of the building
and was taken to a hospital in Benghazi. We do not have any
information on what his condition was at that time," the first
official said.
Stevens' body was later returned to U.S. custody at Benghazi
airport, where it was evacuated along with the rest of the
personnel to Tripoli, the U.S. official said.
Two other embassy personnel were also killed in the attack,
but have not been identified pending notification of their
families, the official said. Three more people were wounded.
BENGHAZI EVACUATED
The official was unable to confirm media reports that
unidentified Libyans had found Stevens and brought him to the
hospital.
"Obviously he had to get there somehow. No Americans were
responsible for that. But again I'm not in a position to
confirm, because we frankly don't know," the official said.
The official declined to discuss specifics of Stevens'
security detail, but defended their efforts.
"I think in the accounting that I gave I made clear that
security personnel were endeavoring to get him out of the
building when they got separated by the incredibly thick smoke
and fire," the official said.
"They then turned right back around, got more help and went
right back to look for him. So this was realty quite a heroic
effort."
Following the attack, the United States evacuated all its
personnel from Benghazi to the Libyan capital and has reduced
the staff at its embassy in Tripoli to unspecified "emergency"
levels, the official said.
In response to the crisis, the Pentagon dispatched a team of
about 50 members of the Marine fleet anti-terrorist security
team, who were on the ground at the embassy in Tripoli.
The first official said that in addition to official Libyan
security, a local militia friendly to U.S. interests had also
joined the effort to defend the consulate.
The officials declined to speculate on whether al Qaeda
might be involved, saying evidence from the attack was still
under review.