* Officials say no proof yet of collusion with guards
* FBI investigators in Libya to lead inquiry
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. authorities are
investigating possible collusion between militants who launched
a deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya and
locally hired Libyan personnel guarding the facility, three U.S.
officials said.
So far there is no proof that the attackers, who killed U.S.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other U.S. officials,
were helped by Libyan security personnel hired by the consulate.
One official said the Obama administration was playing down this
possibility.
However, all the officials said that the question of whether
the attackers had inside help or advice was a serious issue in
the U.S. investigation into the attack, which occurred on the
11th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United
States.
Officials discussed the inquiry, still in its initial
stages, only on condition of anonymity.
A team of FBI investigators has gone to Libya to lead the
investigation.
The question of whether the Benghazi attackers could have
been helped by locally hired guards was raised during a hearing
on Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security.
The panel's top Republican, Senator Susan Collins, asked
Matthew Olsen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center,
whether there were indications of communications between
militants and the Libyan guards prior to the attack.
Olsen said this was an issue "better addressed" in closed
briefings that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and National
Intelligence Director James Clapper were scheduled to give to
Congress on Thursday afternoon.
One possible indication of suspicious activity on the part
of Libyan guards at the consulate is a cryptic message which
Sean Smith, an American diplomat killed in the Benghazi attack,
sent to friends in the online gaming community, in which he was
a long-time participant.
A gaming website called The Mittani on September 12 posted
what it said was a message Smith sent before his death. In the
message, a person using the screen-name "Vile_rat", which The
Mittani said was Smith's, the writer said: "assuming we don't
die tonight. We saw one of our 'police' that guard the compound
taking pictures."
U.S. officials familiar with investigations into the attack
had no immediate comment on Smith's purported message.
The State Department has said Blue Mountain Group, a private
security company based in Carmarthen, Wales, had a contract
related to vetting and hiring local residents to perform
security tasks at the Benghazi consulate.
A government contracting database shows the department
signed a contract of this nature last May for $387,000, with
options raising the value to $783,000. The database entry, which
does not name Blue Mountain Group, describes the work the
contractor was supposed to do as "Local Guard Program -
Benghazi."
Blue Mountain Group's Internet homepage describes it as a
security company whose personnel had "many years" service in
British special forces, including the Britain's two most elite
commando units, the Special Air Service and Special Boat
Service.
A person who answered the phone at Blue Mountain Group's
offices declined to comment.
British authorities shut their consulate in Benghazi earlier
this year after a convoy carrying the British ambassador was
attacked by militants with a rocket-propelled grenade. Two
bodyguards were injured but Ambassador Dominic Asquith escaped
unhurt. British authorities have said that violent Islamic
factions are more prevalent in Benghazi and its surrounding area
than other parts of Libya.
One group that has been linked to the attack is Ansar al
Sharia, or Supporters of Sharia. U.S. officials acknowledged
this week that a leader of that militant faction is a former
inmate of the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The officials told Reuters that the militant leader, known
as Abu Sufian Ibrahim Ahmed bin Qumu, was released from
Guantanamo in 2007 by President George W. Bush's administration.
The officials said that it was unclear whether Qumu
participated in or helped to direct the Benghazi attack. At
least one purported Ansar al Sharia spokesman has denied the
group's involvement in the violence.