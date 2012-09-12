* Decided preference for being out in the field
* 'Have satellite phone, will travel' kind of guy
* Led U.S. mission as Libya dissolved into civil war
By Arshad Mohammed and Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 As a mid-level U.S.
diplomat, Chris Stevens dreamed up the idea of building bridges
with Iran by having the United States extend greetings to the
country on Nowruz, the Persian New Year. He took the plan to
then-U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who quickly
blessed it.
"That was easy," Stevens told Albright, according to a State
Department colleague knowledgeable about the conversation in the
late 1990s.
"Yeah, not like most stuff in this building," replied
Albright, who later turned to him for other ideas on easing
tensions between the two nations.
Laconic, creative and charming, Stevens died on Tuesday when
Islamist gunmen attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, killing
the U.S. ambassador to Libya along with three other Americans.
Current and former colleagues describe Stevens, 52, as a man
of decency and intelligence whose easy manner belied a serious
mind, a competitive spirit and a yen for tough assignments.
In some ways, his career pinnacle may have been his
assignment last year to Benghazi as the U.S. emissary to the
Libyan rebels who brought down dictator Muammar Gaddafi, a job
that led to his elevation to ambassador this May.
"He really is a throwback to a bygone era, if you will, of
what I would call the intrepid Arabist," said a State Department
colleague who, like others, did not wish to be quoted by name
about Stevens so soon after his death.
"He was a 'have satellite phone, will travel' kind of guy,"
the colleague added.
"They just killed the best of the next generation in the
inner sanctum of the foreign service," said a retired senior
U.S. diplomat who knew Stevens, describing him as a trustworthy
and light-hearted man who made friends easily.
'INTREPID ARABIST'
The first U.S. ambassador to be killed in an attack since
1979, Stevens was hailed on Wednesday as a skilled diplomat who
far preferred working in the field to working in Washington.
The California-born veteran diplomat, an Arabic and French
speaker, served as deputy mission chief in Tripoli between 2007
and 2009, in the waning years of Gaddafi's mercurial and brutal
rule in the oil-rich country.
As the country dissolved into civil war, he was appointed
the U.S. envoy to the Transitional National Council, which was
coordinating the revolt against Gaddafi. He returned aboard a
Greek cargo freighter that docked in Benghazi in April 2011.
A BARGE TO BENGHAZI
Another colleague described getting a puckish email from
Stevens composed from her elegant former office at the U.S.
Embassy in Rome and teasing her for having given up the sweet
life in the Italian capital for an assignment in Iraq.
"I said, 'What the hell are you doing there?' and he said,
'I am waiting for my barge to take me to Benghazi,'" she
recalled.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who vowed to bring the killers
to justice, stressed Stevens' deep ties to Libya and his
commitment to helping Libyans build a nascent democracy out of
the chaos of war.
"It is especially tragic that Chris Stevens died in Benghazi
because it is a city that he helped save," Obama said Wednesday.
Benghazi was the cradle of the anti-Gaddafi revolt.
"He risked his life to stop a tyrant, then gave his life
trying to help build a better Libya. The world needs more Chris
Stevenses," Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday.
Stevens graduated from the University of California at
Berkeley in 1982 and taught English as a Peace Corps volunteer
in Morocco, where "Stevens fell in love with the Middle East,"
Clinton said. He earned a law degree in 1989.
At age 31, Stevens joined the foreign service in 1991 and
had postings in Cairo, Damascus, Riyadh and Jerusalem, before
working in Libya. With blond hair, a winning smile and an
athletic build, he had what one colleague called a "lethal"
tennis game.
CHAFED AT SECURITY RESTRICTIONS
Having spent a career operating in dangerous places, Stevens
chafed at the limitations required by security, said foreign
correspondents who knew him. As a young political officer,
Stevens made a point to visit the volatile West Bank. Recently,
he went for daily runs in the Libyan countryside.
Stevens' return to Benghazi came when the rebel stronghold
provided uncertain footing for a diplomatic mission, with its
staff forced to spend their first night aboard a ship and later
removed from their first home after a car bombing, according to
an account in a State Department magazine.
As he began his assignment as the U.S. ambassador to Libya,
Stevens made clear to friends and in public that he regarded the
assignment as a chance of a lifetime.
"I was thrilled to watch the Libyan people stand up and
demand their rights," he said in a video made this year. "I'm
excited to return."
Friend Robin Wright, a journalist who has worked extensively
in the Middle East and is now a scholar at the United States
Institute of Peace, called Stevens' death a "travesty."
"He did what a lot of diplomats either can't or won't do: he
gets out and he knows everybody," Wright said.