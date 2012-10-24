WASHINGTON Oct 24 A suspected Islamic militant
under arrest in Tunisia i s being investigated by the United
States in co nnection wi th the Sept. 11 attacks on U.S.
diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya, U.S. government
sources said.
The suspect , identified earlier this week by the Daily Beast
website as Ali Ani al Harzi, was one of two Tunisians detained
by authorities in Turkey early in October.
News reports at the time of their detention said that the
two men were stopped at an Istanbul airport as they tried to
enter the country using false passports. The Turkish Embassy in
Washington declined to comment.
U.S. government sources have told Reuters that only one of
the men, now understood to be al Harzi, was under investigation
in connection with the Benghazi attacks, in which Christopher
Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three other American
officials were killed.
One of the sources said that Turkish authorities
subsequently sent al Harzi back to Tunisia.
An official at the Tunisian Ministry of Justice confirmed a
man had been arrested but denied he was linked to the killing of
Stevens.
"The arrested person was deported by Turkey last month, but
he has nothing to do with the killing of the U.S. ambassador,"
he told Reuters without giving more details.
Another U.S. government source said U.S. investigators
believed that al Harzi "had something to do with (the Benghazi
violence) for sure."
The sources said, however, that at this point al Harzi was
not being investigated as a leader or organizer of the Benghazi
attacks but rather as a possible participant.
The Daily Beast reported that shortly after the Benghazi
attacks began, al Harzi posted an update on an unspecified
social media site about the fighting. The Da ily Beast s a id this
was one of the first clues tha t U.S . intelligence agencies
acquired as to who might be behind the violence.
The Daily Beast said al Harzi was on his way to Syria when
he was detained in Turkey a t the behest of U.S. authorities, and
that he was affiliated with a militant group in North Africa.
Neither the website nor U.S. government sources identified the
group with which he allegedly is associated.