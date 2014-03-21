WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Navy will meet
Libyan authorities in international waters in the next day or
two to hand over a tanker carrying contraband Libyan oil seized
this week by U.S. commandos in the Mediterranean, the Pentagon
said on Friday.
A Navy SEAL commando team boarded the Morning Glory from an
inflatable boat early on Monday as it lay off Cyprus, taking
control of the vessel in less than two hours with no one hurt
and no shots fired.
"We are going to hand over the Morning Glory to Libyan naval
authorities within the next day or two in international waters,
just outside of the territorial water line of Libya," Pentagon
spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said.
Warren said the United States was also handing over the
three Libyan hijackers and the ship's original 21-member crew,
which the Pentagon has said included six Pakistanis, six
Indians, three Sri Lankans, two Syrians, two Sudanese and two
Eritreans.
"To my knowledge, none of the crew asked for U.S. asylum,"
Warren said.
The Morning Glory had been escorted by the USS Stout, a
guided-missile destroyer. But Warren said that the Stout had
been relieved on Wednesday, and that the tanker was now being
escorted by the USS Elrod, a guided-missile frigate.
Some 34 sailors from the Elrod were aboard the Morning
Glory, he said.
The North Korean-flagged Morning Glory, which was disavowed
by Pyongyang over the incident, had been loaded with oil at Es
Sider, a Libyan port controlled by anti-government rebels who
intended to sell the crude on the global market.
Gunmen demanding regional autonomy and a share of the oil
wealth had loaded the ship and eluded the Libyan navy to get to
international waters, triggering a political crisis in Tripoli
that toppled the prime minister.
The United States intervened militarily after being asked to
do so by the governments of Libya and Cyprus, U.S. officials
said.
