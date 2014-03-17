(Changes attribution in paragraph five to a U.S. defense
* U.S. Navy commandos storm vessel in international waters
* Raid likely to halt Libyan rebel attempts to ship oil
By Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, March 17 U.S. special forces have
seized a tanker that fled with a cargo of oil from a Libyan port
controlled by anti-government rebels, halting their attempt to
sell crude on the global market.
Gunmen demanding regional autonomy and a share of oil wealth
had managed to load the ship, which escaped Libya's navy and
triggered a crisis that prompted parliament to sack the prime
minister.
A U.S. SEAL commando team boarded the tanker Morning Glory
from a Naval special warfare rigid inflatable boat as it sat in
international waters off Cyprus on Sunday night.
The seizure was approved by U.S. President Barack Obama and
requested by the Libyan and Cypriot governments, Pentagon Press
Secretary John Kirby said.
No one was hurt in the under two hour operation, and no
shots fired. Two AK47 rifles were found and the three Libyans
holding the ship remained in U.S. control, a U.S. defense
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The Morning Glory is carrying a cargo of oil owned by the
Libyan government National Oil Company. The ship and its cargo
were illicitly obtained" from the Libyan port of Es Sider,
Kirby's statement said.
The standoff over Libyan oil and the tanker debacle have
deepened the chaos testing Tripoli since the civil war that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi nearly three years ago.
With its army still nascent, a weak government has been
unable to impose its will on former anti-Gaddafi fighters and
militias who now use their military muscle to make demands on
the state, often by targeting the vital oil sector.
At least in the short term, the tanker's seizure by U.S.
forces is likely to prevent any more attempted oil sales by the
rebels, who in August took control of three export terminals
accounting previously for 700,000 barrels a day of exports.
"Oil is the economy's artery. The government will not allow
anyone to fool around with the assets and resources of the
Libyan people," the Libyan government said in a statement.
It was the second time in six months that U.S. forces have
become involved in Libya. A commando team snatched a suspected
al Qaeda suspect off the street as he returned home from prayers
in the capital Tripoli in September.
The Cypriot foreign ministry said the vessel was now heading
west in the Mediterranean with a U.S. military escort.
An American crew from the USS Stout, a guided missile
destroyer, got the tanker underway toward Libya on Monday. The
Stout voyage was expected to take up to four days, the officials
said.
The Morning Glory had been North Korean-flagged, but the
government in Pyongyang on Thursday said it had notified Libya
and maritime authorities that it had severed all ties with the
ship because of the vessel's contraband cargo.
So Se Pyong, North Korea's ambassador in Geneva, said on
Monday he discussed the situation with his Libyan counterpart to
explain, but not apologise for the situation.
He said North Korea did not buy oil from Libyan rebels, and
since the Egyptian-based shipping firm had acting illegally he
was not concerned about the U.S. Navy seizure.
"Whether it was captured by the Americans, or by someone
else, if that ship was doing something wrong, then we don't
care," So told Reuters.
There was no immediate reaction from the federalist rebels,
based in eastern Libya.
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the
rebel movement, said on Saturday his group was ready to
negotiate an end to the port blockade, but the government needed
to abandon plans to mount a military offensive.
But analysts said it was uncertain whether government troops
would be able effectively to confront the heavily armed rebels,
made up of soldiers who defected from an oil protection force.
LEAR JET TO CYPRUS
The tanker's escape highlighted the weakness of government
forces, which had claimed several times that the 37,000-tonne
ship was under their control only for the vessel to slip into
international waters after a firefight.
Still, the intervention gives a boost to the fragile Libyan
government in its fight to impose order. The transition to
democracy has been upset by tribal, regional and political
disputes.
Western powers, worried that it might fracture or slide
deeper into chaos, have been training Libyan armed forces and
cajoling conflicting parties in government to reach a
settlement, with little progress.
A successful sale of Libyan oil outside government control,
though, was always going to be complicated for the rebels.
A Cypriot police source said three men - described as two
Israelis and a Senegalese - were detained for questioning on
Saturday on suspicion of attempting to buy the tanker's cargo,
but were freed after a court refused to issue an arrest warrant.
Two of the men carried diplomatic passports - one from
Senegal and one from a central African country, the security
source said.
The source said they flew a Lear Jet into Cyprus on Friday
evening, chartered a vessel from a yachting marina in Larnaca
and headed to the tanker.
"They spoke to somebody on board the vessel, then left. At
Larnaca marina police called them in for questioning," the
source said. The men left for Tel Aviv after being freed.
The Libyan navy opened fire on a Maltese-flagged tanker
trying to approach Es Sider in January, but analysts say a full
military confrontation with the port rebels would be unlikely.
The government fears federalism might open the door for
secession and similar protests by other regions, though the
rebels say they do not want to break up Libya.
Tripoli faces a budget crisis as oil production has fallen
to a little over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), from 1.4 million
bpd in summer when protests at oilfields and ports started.
(Additional reporting by Chris Michaud, Michele Kambas, Phil
Stewart and Tom Miles; Writing by Patrick Markey, editing by
Dale Hudson, William Hardy and Kevin Liffey)