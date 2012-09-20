ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 20 The White House
said on Thursday it was "self-evident" that an assault on the
U.S. consulate in Libya that resulted in the deaths of the
ambassador and three other Americans was a "terrorist attack."
"It is self-evident that what happened in Benghazi was a
terrorist attack," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters travelling with President Barack Obama. "Our embassy
was attacked violently and the result was four deaths of
American officials."
Carney's comments reinforced congressional testimony on
Wednesday by Matthew Olsen, director of the National
Counterterrorism Center, that the consulate assault was a
terrorist act. But Carney did not go any further in clarifying
whether the administration believed the attack was pre-planned.