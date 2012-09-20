By Margaret Chadbourn
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 20 The White House
said on Thursday it was "self-evident" that a deadly assault on
the U.S. consulate in Libya was a "terrorist attack" that may
have had an al Qaeda connection, reinforcing an intelligence
assessment of the violence.
"It is self-evident that what happened in Benghazi was a
terrorist attack," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters travelling with President Barack Obama. "Our embassy
was attacked violently and the result was four deaths of
American officials."
Carney's comments backed congressional testimony on
Wednesday by Matthew Olsen, director of the National
Counterterrorism Center, that the consulate assault was a
terrorist act. But Carney did not go any further in clarifying
whether the administration believed the attack was pre-planned.
Carney echoed Olsen's testimony that an individual involved
in the attack, which killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya last
week, may have had connections to al Qaeda.
"That is the best indication we have now. There is an
ongoing investigation," Carney said.
In recent days, Obama administration officials have slightly
softened their claim that the attack was not preplanned, saying
that while there is no intelligence to suggest it was, not all
the facts are known. Anger over a film insulting to Islam
unleashed a wave of violent protests at U.S. and other Western
diplomatic missions in the Muslim world in recent days.
Debate over whether militant groups preplanned the violent
assault in Benghazi and whether the consulate was adequately
protected have become election-season fodder, with Republican
lawmakers demanding answers and the Democratic administration
seeking to deflect criticism that it should have been better
prepared.