MIAMI, April 18 Part of a busy concourse was
evacuated at Miami International Airport on Thursday when a
passenger tried to pass through a security checkpoint with a
cigarette lighter shaped like a grenade, police and airport
officials said.
Security screeners saw the item shortly after 5 a.m. (0900
GMT) and called the Miami-Dade Police bomb squad, which
determined that the business-card-sized lighter was not an
explosive, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.
The surrounding area was evacuated and three security
checkpoints on Concourse D were closed during the two-hour
investigation, airport spokesman Greg Chin said. Travelers were
sent through other checkpoints and no flights were delayed.
"Passengers could still get to their flights just not as
conveniently," he said.
Police made no arrests and normal operations resumed shortly
after 7 a.m. Chin sent a message to journalists urging them to
"Please advise your readers and viewers to not travel with
novelty items that look like weapons."
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by James Dalgleish)