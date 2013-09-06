(Adding pictures to slug)
By Daniel Lovering
BOSTON, Sept 6 A Massachusetts man won the right
to buy a historic lighthouse on the outermost island in Boston
Harbor for more than $900,000, the most ever paid for such a
structure in the United States.
Dave Waller, of Malden, Massachusetts, said on Friday he and
his wife planned to use the Graves Island Light Station as a
vacation home after they complete a historical survey and make
it habitable.
"I think we can do good things with it without spoiling it,"
he said.
The lighthouse, completed in 1905, is the tallest structure
in Boston Harbor, at 113 feet, said Patrick Sclafani, a
spokesman for the General Services Administration, the
government agency handling the sale.
It stands several miles from shore on rock outcroppings
known as The Graves, part of the Boston Harbor Islands National
Recreation Area, and named after a prominent trader in colonial
Massachusetts.
The sale follows a six-week online auction that ended on
Saturday with Waller's winning cash bid of $933,888. The auction
attracted a field of 10 bidders that narrowed to just two
shortly before it closed.
The lighthouse came up for sale after the U.S. Coast Guard
determined it no longer needed the cylindrical granite building,
Sclafani said. But the Coast Guard will continue to maintain its
light-emitting equipment and use it as a navigational aid, he
said.
The property includes about 10 acres of ledge, the
lighthouse, an attached dock and a small building known as the
oil house, according to the GSA Auctions website. A 40-foot
ladder leads to the entrance to the lighthouse, according to the
National Park Service.
When completed, the transaction will set a record for the
highest amount paid for a U.S. lighthouse, eclipsing a previous
record of $381,000, Sclafani said.
Waller, founder of a video effects company and an antique
sign collector who grew up in New England, said the lighthouse
"could probably use a good scrubbing," but that its historical
details would remain intact.
"It's almost like a scrapbook," he said. "It sort of belongs
to everybody, in that it's a very public thing to look at, so I
think it makes sense to be responsible and don't jump in too
fast with it."
Waller said he was inspired to bid on the lighthouse because
he thought it was "a cool, cool place" when he saw the auction
listing. "It's just as simple as that."
