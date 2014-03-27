By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, March 27
United States are being squeezed by a sudden jump in the price
of limes, an essential ingredient, which has led managers in
places like San Antonio that are a hotbed for the cuisine to
alter recipes.
"Mexico received some heavy rains that destroyed a large
amount of the lime crop, so with limited supplies we are seeing
lime prices skyrocket," Bryan Black, director of communications
for the Texas Department of Agriculture, said on Thursday.
Texas like most U.S. states receives most of their limes
form Mexico.
John Berry, who runs La Fonda, a prominent Mexican
restaurant in San Antonio, said on Thursday the price he pays
for a case of limes has jumped to nearly $100 from $14 last
year.
"Real simple," Berry said. "We don't buy them. We substitute
lemons."
Limes are used in guacamole and to garnish beers.
Serving a margarita without a lime garnish is burning at the
heart of Louis Barrios, who runs the family-owned Mexican
restaurant chain "Los Barrios." But he's doing without.
"Ninety nine percent of the time, people don't squeeze it
into the margarita anyway," Barrios says.
A combination of factors has prompted the spike in lime
prices. Most limes consumed in the United States come from the
Mexican states of Oaxaca, Colima, and Guerrero, which have been
hit by an unusual combination of cold weather and flooding,
wholesalers said.
Shipments have also been disrupted by violence attributed to
drug gangs, they said.
The high prices are not expected to end any time soon,
according to wholesalers.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)