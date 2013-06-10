(Updates with details on where fire may have begun, no comment
from limo company)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 A group of mostly elderly
women, half of them in their 90s and some using canes, escaped
unharmed from a stretch limousine that burst into flames at a
gated senior community in Northern California, police said on
Monday.
The incident on Sunday afternoon came a month after a bride
and four friends died trapped in another burning limo as it
crossed a bridge over San Francisco Bay some 30 miles (50 km)
away.
The California Highway Patrol was looking into links between
the two fires, said Lieutenant Jay Hill of the Walnut Creek
Police Department.
In the most recent incident, the 10 women were sitting in a
black limousine in their gated community in Walnut Creek at noon
on Sunday when it caught fire, Hill said. The group had been
headed to a birthday party for one of the nonagenarian women,
some of whom used canes and walkers.
One of the passengers, Mary Chapman, told local KGO-TV that
they became alarmed when they saw smoke coming out of the car.
"When I looked out, there was red flames and black smoke and
now you can see the result," she said, gesturing to a large
burned spot on the asphalt where the limo had been idling when
it caught fire.
"I just think there should be laws to regulate limousines
just like there are for trucks," Chapman said.
A spokesman for the limousine company declined to comment on
the incident.
Contra Costa Fire District spokesman Robert Marshall said
the cause of the fire had not been determined, but that it
appeared to have started in an area near the partition that
separated the driver's seat from the passenger compartment.
He said that part of the limo typically holds a power
inverter that supplies electricity to televisions, mini
refrigerators and other appliances used by passengers.
"Generally speaking, there's a lot of electrical that goes
through there. Where this occurred is consistent with a lot of
electrical (wiring) in the vehicle," Marshall told Reuters.
In the May incident, new bride Neriza Fojas, 31, and eight
girlfriends were heading across the San Mateo-Hayward bridge
toward a party celebrating her recent wedding when their white
stretch limo became engulfed in flames.
Law enforcement officials say Fojas and four of her friends
died as they tried to crawl through a small opening in a
partition between the passenger compartment and driver's seat.
Four other women, who managed to get out of the car after it
stopped on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, survived the fire.
(Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston, Doina Chiacu, Carol Bishopric and Bob
Burgdorfer)