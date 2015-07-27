By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE, July 27 Nicole Anderson rode along a
busy Milwaukee thoroughfare where she got plenty of stares,
double takes and fingers pointing at her not only because she
was nude, but because she was painted head to toe like a lion.
Interest in all things lions has reached new heights in
Milwaukee as the city's fixation with its feline version of
Bigfoot - does it exist and is it really a lion? - has dominated
local news, water-cooler talk and social media.
Milwaukeeans are captivated by the possibility that a lion
is roaming their city.
"We found the Milwaukee lion," proudly proclaimed Ken
Kenitz, as he sped along with Anderson, who was covered in
bronze body paint while wearing fake white whiskers, fluffy ears
and long black fingernails.
Kenitz, a body painter, and Anderson, his canvass, had just
finished a photo shoot at several city landmarks as a way to
document the lion craze that has consumed Milwaukee after
several "lion-like animal" sightings were reported to police
during the last week.
Many residents also fear for the lion's well-being. On
Tuesday, a pit bull was shot in the paw when a gunman thought he
had the large cat in his sights.
"I would only shoot it as a last resort .... I hope they can
tranquilize it," said Reggie Bonds as he did maintenance work
around two stone lions outside of a Milwaukee funeral home. "I
am wondering how it got here, but it probably was someone's
pet."
Wisconsin is one of six states that do not prohibit the
owning of a lion as a pet, but Milwaukee ordinance bans
ownership of dangerous animals.
Some have taken to social media to compare Milwaukee's lion
to the Cowardly Lion in the movie Wizard of Oz. The Milwaukee
lion was "spotted in our parking lot dancing and singing with a
girl in red shoes!" the Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee tweeted.
A handful of social media accounts posing as the lion have
also been created.
"I love gazelles ... but there is sort of a manhunt going on
right now," one Tweet said. Playing off the city's nickname from
its brewing history, the tagline of a Facebook account was "Just
a cat that hangs out in Brew City."
Businesses have also gotten into the act, such as the Roman
Coin, a tavern on the city's East Side, that deems itself a
"lion safety zone" on its sidewalk sign. A billboard company is
also posting messages such as "let's play hide-and-go-seek" with
portraits of lions on boards throughout the city.
"It's a fun way ... to look at what's going on," said Kurt
Weis, a vice president of Lamar Advertising.
A local print shop has even created and sold more than 90 "I
survived #MkeLion" T-shirts.
"We are just having fun with the craze," said Brad Kuehl,
the general manager at Eggers Imprints.
The Milwaukee Zoo, where several lions reside, assured the
community that no lions were missing from its facility before it
posted a few Tweets making light of the sightings.
"On Wednesdays, Milwaukee County residents receive reduced
admission. But remember, that's humans only," it Tweeted with a
photo of a lion.
