By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Mountain lions in Southern
California are under growing pressure from a shrinking gene
pool, fragmented by highways and urban sprawl that has left the
cats' territories increasingly isolated from each other, a study
published on Wednesday showed.
Analysis of DNA from about 350 mountain lions, or cougars,
statewide revealed that those in the Santa Ana Mountains
southeast of Los Angeles are only about half as genetically
diverse as more robust populations in the Rockies.
The Santa Ana range is surrounded by an expanding population
of about 20 million people, while a corridor linking cougar
territory there to a bigger range - and more lions - to the east
is cut off by a 10-lane highway.
The highway and development around it prevents cougars from
freely roaming between the ranges, restricting gene pool
replenishment, University of California at Davis scientists said
in a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
The highway also poses a road-kill threat to lions, and DNA
samples show the region's "genetic bottleneck" dates back about
80 years, coinciding with a period of tremendous human sprawl.
"That tells us it's not just natural factors causing this
loss of genetic diversity. It's us, people, impacting these
environments," said Holly Ernest, a veterinarian and geneticist
who co-authored the study.
Low genetic diversity, as demonstrated by the endangered
Florida panther in the Everglades, leaves a population
susceptible to hereditary abnormalities, such as heart defects
and infertility.
It also makes the population less resilient to environmental
changes like drought and habitat loss.
Combined with other factors - like poaching, disease or
removal of cats deemed a public safety threat - a declining gene
pool ultimately leads to "an extinction vortex," Ernest said.
The Florida panther presents a worst-case scenario that has
seen millions of dollars spent trying to bring it back from the
brink of extinction since the 1990s, said Winston Vickers, a UC
Davis-based veterinarian and researcher who was primarily
responsible for catching lions for study.
"If we keep building without attention to these issues,
we're going to keep creating more pockets of isolation," he
said.
Recovery measures might include construction of wildlife
passages beneath highways, fencing to prevent road kill, and
importing cougars from elsewhere to inject fresh DNA into
genetically stranded populations, he said.
The Santa Ana population is believed to be among the most
vulnerable in California, where some 4,000 to 6,000 cougars are
estimated to roam statewide.
(Reporting By Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)