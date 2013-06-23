NEW YORK, June 23 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Sunday he will ask federal prosecutors to review a
report that found "breathtaking waste and inefficiency" in the
state-owned Long Island Power Authority's dealings with a
private consulting firm.
A scathing New York commission report released on Saturday
found questionable billing practices and a troubling "revolving
door" relationship between the state-owned utility and Navigant
Consulting Inc, which may have been a breach of state ethics
laws.
Cuomo said the state would refer its investigation to
federal prosecutors.
Last week, New York approved legislation to mostly dismantle
the utility, known as LIPA, which was criticized for an inept
response to Superstorm Sandy last October, when more than 90
percent of the 1.1 million LIPA customers on Long Island were
left without power, some for more than two weeks.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, a private
utility in neighboring New Jersey, will take over management of
LIPA's operations and LIPA will in effect be reduced to a
holding company.
"The findings released today raise a series of questions
regarding LIPA's management of a consulting contract that passed
unexplainable costs to ratepayers and involved exorbitant
expenditures that appear to have nothing to do with providing
power to Long Island residents," Cuomo said in a statement.
Navigant could not immediately be reached for comment.
The commission found "breathtaking waste and inefficiency"
in LIPA's operations and said the utility was "woefully
unprepared" to manage the threat posed by major storms.
The report also noted that, despite LIPA's limited charge -
it contracted NationalGrid to carry out its day-to-day
operations - LIPA paid for a wide range of high-priced legal and
engineering consultants, but failed to monitor billing,
including unusually high hourly rates and billable hours.
In one case, a Navigant consultant charged LIPA for a trip
from Washington, D.C., to Puerto Rico, and for a seaplane flight
from San Juan to the remote resort island. No explanation for
the trip was provided, the commission found.
The practice of employees from LIPA and Navigant going to
work for the other also raised questions, the report said.
For example, LIPA's former chief operating officer and
acting chief executive officer, Michael Hervey, joined Navigant
one month after leaving the utility in late 2012, and now serves
as Navigant's energy consultant director.
"This revolving door is particularly problematic since LIPA
lacked any central controls for reviewing consultant/contractor
charges and protecting against conflict of interests or
appearances of impropriety," the commission wrote.