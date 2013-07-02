July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday that it could cut its A-minus rating on New York's Long Island Power Authority following passage of state legislation that would dismantle the electricity provider.

The bill "has the potential to erode LIPA's financial metrics," in part because it requires hearings before rate hikes, S&P said in a statement. The state has also asked LIPA to freeze rates through 2015.

Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed the bill in response to criticism of LIPA after Superstorm Sandy in October, when more than 90 percent of the 1.1 million LIPA customers on Long Island were left without power. Lawmakers passed it in June but Cuomo has not yet signed it.