NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. companies, particularly
those in the energy sector hit by tumbling oil prices, faced the
toughest climate to get cash to run their business in more than
six years, a report from Moody's Investors Service released late
Monday showed.
The rating agency said its "Liquidity-Stress Index" jumped
to 7.9 percent in January from 6.8 percent in December 2015, the
highest since December 2009 and the biggest one-month gain since
March 2009.
Reduced issuance of high-yield bonds and growing risk
premiums investors demand on them propelled the index higher
last month, Moody's said.
"Operating weakness and maturities coming due in early 2017
are straining the liquidity of companies of some low-rated
companies," said John Puchalla, a Moody's Senior Vice President
in a statement.
Moody's liquidity index on oil and gas companies increased
to 21.4 percent in January from 19.6 percent in December, which
is not far below its 24.5 percent recessionary peak in March
2009.
Increasing struggle for companies with junk ratings to raise
cash portends more defaults, it added
"As borrowing rates rise and credit markets tighten,
companies closer to the margin will find it challenging to
cost-effectively refinance their upcoming debt maturities."
Moody's projected the default rate on U.S. junk bonds would
climb to 4.4 percent in December this year from 3.2 percent in
December 2015.
Liquidity stress was also felt outside the energy sector.
Moody's said its non-oil and gas sector liquidity stress
index rose to 4.5 percent in January, which was the highest
since November 2010 and up from 3.6 percent in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)