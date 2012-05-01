By Mary Ellen Godin
HARTFORD, Conn May 1 Connecticut took a major
step toward becoming the 49th state to allow Sunday alcohol
sales when the Senate voted on Tuesday to allow liquor stores to
sell beer, wine and spirits any day of the week.
Governor Dannel Malloy pledged to sign the bill that passed
the Senate on a 28-6 vote following similar approval by the
House. He said such sales would help Connecticut hang onto
dollars that had been flowing on Sundays to neighboring Rhode
Island, Massachusetts and New York.
Malloy's signature will leave Indiana as the only state in
the country to ban all alcohol sales on Sunday, said Frank
Coleman, spokesman for the Distilled Spirits Council of the
United States.
"Our current laws have cost Connecticut businesses millions
of dollars as consumers have flocked over our borders in search
of more convenient hours and lower prices," Malloy said in a
statement.
Writing by Barbara Goldberg