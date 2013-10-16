Oct 16 Two Colorado farmers whose
listeria-contaminated cantaloupes killed 33 people will plead
guilty to federal criminal charges stemming from one of the
deadliest outbreaks of food-borne illness in the United States,
court documents show.
U.S. prosecutors last month charged two former owners of
Colorado-based Jensen Farms, brothers Eric and Ryan Jensen, with
six counts each of introducing adulterated food into interstate
commerce tied to shipping tainted melons to out-of-state markets
in 2011.
The brothers initially pleaded not guilty. But legal filings
on Tuesday by attorneys for the Jensens show they have struck a
deal with prosecutors and intend to plead guilty to unspecified
charges at a hearing later this month in U.S. District Court in
Denver.
Attorneys for the brothers on Wednesday confirmed they will
plead guilty but declined to provide details of the plea
agreement. Federal prosecutors were not available for comment.
"We're headed in the direction of a guilty plea," said
Richard Banta, lawyer for Ryan Jensen, 33.
In May 2011, the Jensens began washing the farm's
cantaloupes with devices used to clean potatoes and failed to
use a chlorine spray feature that kills deadly bacteria, U.S.
Attorney John Walsh said in a statement last month.
"The defendants were aware that their cantaloupes could be
contaminated with harmful bacteria if not sufficiently washed,"
he said. "The chlorine spray, if used, would have reduced the
risk of microbial contamination of the fruit."
In addition to the deaths, the listeria outbreak linked to
the farm in the southeastern corner of Colorado led 147 people
across 28 states to be hospitalized, authorities said. One
woman suffered a miscarriage.
The Jensens filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and suspended
farming operations amid a raft of lawsuits by people who were
sickened or whose family members died from listeria infections
connected to the tainted cantaloupes.
The elderly, pregnant women and people with compromised
immune systems are at highest risk for listeria, whose symptoms
include fever and gastrointestinal distress and which is the
third leading cause of death in food-borne illnesses, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Attorneys for the Jensens said in a statement last month
that the brothers remained "shocked, saddened and in prayerful
remembrance of the victims and their families."
The Jensens faced up to a year in prison and a maximum fine
of $250,000 for each of the six initial charges.
