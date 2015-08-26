Aug 26 Two business lobbying groups this week
called on the Consumer Financial Protection Board to investigate
the medical funding industry after a Reuters investigation
revealed that private investors are funding operations for women
who have sued makers of surgical implants.
The American Tort Reform Association and DRI-The Voice of the
Defense Bar told Reuters on Tuesday that medical funders take
advantage of the people they claim to be helping.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, another proponent of
business-friendly tort reform, said in a statement Tuesday that
medical funding is "a blatant abuse of the system" that leaves
"actual victims with little or no recovery."
As Reuters reported, medical funders profit by purchasing
bills for the medical treatment of injured plaintiffs at a deep
discount from health care providers, then claiming the full
amount of the bill as a lien against the patient's legal
recovery through a settlement or verdict. [ID: nL1N10T19Y]
At least several hundred women in the sweeping litigation
against manufacturers of so-called pelvic mesh, used to treat
incontinence and other conditions, relied on medical funders to
pay for surgery to remove their implants. Liens by funders in
mesh cases, Reuters found, can spiral to as much as 10 times
what health insurers would pay for the same procedures.
"This is predatory lending - exactly what the CFPB was
designed to prevent," said DRI president John Sweeney in an
interview.
A spokeswoman for the CFPB, a federal agency established to
combat financial industry abuses, declined to comment.
Medical lender Daniel Christensen of Austin-based MedStar
Funding said in an email that industry participants are subject
to certain state commercial or lending laws. He said patients'
attorneys also provide oversight.
"I am not in favor of regulation," said Christensen, whose
medical funding network was described in the Reuters
investigation. "I am in favor of a person's right to contract.
If they want to take a settlement advance or if they want to
obtain medical care on a lien, they should have the right to do
so without the government telling them otherwise."
Christensen said funders earn high rates of return because
"litigation finance is an extremely risky endeavor."
It is disingenuous, he said, for business groups such as the
U.S. Chamber to express concern for plaintiffs. The groups
oppose his industry "not because they suddenly developed a sense
of altruism, but because eliminating litigation funding is in
the best interests of those who fund them - big business and
insurance."
(Reporting By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye; Editing by Mike
Williams and Christian Plumb)